New cases fall below 10k mark after 59 days

Chennai :

The State added 9,118 cases on Thursday, recording less than 10,000 cases for the first time since April 19. The total number of cases in the State reached 23,97,864.





Deaths, too, have fallen to 210, taking the total toll to 30,548. Chennai notified the highest number deaths, 33, while Coimbatore added 17 deaths.





The bulletin from the State Health Department said 22,720 persons recovered, taking the total recoveries to 22,66,793. The active cases now stand at 1,00,523, with Coimbatore having the highest of 12,820 cases followed by Tirupur with 11,039. Coimbatore also has the highest number of new cases (1,227) while there were 1,041 in Tirupur.





In the last 24 hours, 1,67,437 persons were tested for the infection, the bulletin added.







