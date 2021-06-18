NEET impact committee invites public comments

Chennai :

The nine-member committee led by retired High Court judge AK Rajan has asked the public to send their opinion on the issue not exceeding five pages by email (neetimpact2021@gmail.com), by post to the committee office functioning on the campus of Director of Medical Education in Kilpauk, or drop in the box kept at the committee office before June 23. The State government has given a month to the committee to submit its report on the impact of NEET on socially backward students in the State.





After the first meeting of the committee held a few days ago, Justice AK Rajan had told reporters that they would collect and analyse statistics pertaining to medical admissions in the State. The committee chairman exuded confidence that they would do their best to submit the report within the time given by the government.





He had also announced that all members of the committee were in agreement that NEET has affected the State school students and have asked for statistics to analyse the impact of the test on students. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam had questioned the constitution of the committee and asked Chief Minister MK Stalin to pass a legislation against the controversial admission test in the first session of the State Assembly which would be convened on Monday.