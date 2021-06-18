After Minister’s order, Tamil Nadu Agri University puts up new Tiruvalluvar photo

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday replaced a portrait of Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar clad in saffron robes with a photo of the saint in white attire following a controversy.

Coimbatore : The image of Tiruvalluvar attired in white robes has been approved by the state. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam tweeted that preliminary inquiries revealed that the saffron-clad Tiruvalluvar portrait was placed by the ‘slave’ AIADMK government in 2018. “After the issue came to my knowledge, I spoke to concerned authorities in TNAU. It was then replaced with an official portrait,” he claimed. An official of TNAU said that the saffron-clad portrait of Tiruvalluvar was kept several years ago only ‘unintentionally.’ “A similar controversy broke out a few years ago when the lotus symbol in the university logo was changed to saffron colour. However, the issue was put to rest after it was clarified that the lotus symbol continues to be in the university approved pink colour. Some have changed its colour online to suit their preference,” he said.