AIADMK dist units resolve to condemn Sasi

Chennai :

Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami chaired a meeting in Salem on Thursday and passed resolutions that read Sasikala is trying to divide the party cadre for her political gains.





On the other hand, Sasikala continued her pep talk with party workers in Salem and Coimbatore assuring that she would free the party from the clutches of EPS and OPS. On Thursday, supporters of Sasikala released another audio conversation of their leader with AIADMK workers Ramakrishnan and Suresh, both based in Edappadi, the native town of Palaniswami.





Meanwhile, Villupuram district secretary CVe Shanmugham also passed a resolution that read there was no space for Sasikala and her family in the AIADMK. The vote difference between the AIADMK and the DMK was just three per cent and this was due to the ploy of vested interests and a corrupt person like Sasikala trying to take over the AIADMK cannot be accepted, a resolution adopted by Villupuram AIADMK read.





‘Aspire’ Swaminathan resigns; revamp in IT wing





Later in the day, the AIADMK also accepted the resignation of AIADMK IT wing zonal secretary ‘Aspire’ Swaminathan and handed over the additional charge of handling the IT Chennai zone to party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan. Swaminathan, who was instrumental in forming the IT wing during the chief ministership of J Jayalalithaa seven years ago, lost interest in the party after his suggestions and recommendations were ignored by the AIADMK leaders.





“There is NO value for SKILL or PROFESSIONALISM anymore at AIADMK. Even worse, is the Lack of Vision & absence of Direction. Having informed the leadership last week to relieve me from the party post, I, have NOW submitted my resignation even from the primary membership of AIADMK,” Swaminathan had tweeted.