Madras HC permits Nalini, Murugan to make video calls to kin

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted Nalini and her husband Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to make video phone calls to their close relatives in Sri Lanka and London.





A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V M Velumani granted the permission while passing orders on a plea from Padma, mother of Nalini. The petitioner argued that this is the duo''s fundamental right, which is getting affected and the court must protect their rights. The convicts are now serving life term in prisons in Tamil Nadu.