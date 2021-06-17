TN to float global tender for rope car service in 5 temples: HR and CE Minister

Chennai :

The move comes after the Chief Minister sought a feasibility report in this regard, the Minister said.





After inspecting the Rock Fort Uchchi Pillayar Temple here, Sekar Babu said the Chief Minister ordered for an inspection to establish rope car facility at Sholinghur, Tiruchengode, Tirumoorthimalai, Malaikkottai and Tiruttani temples. “There is a feasibility to have rope car facility in Rock Fort Uchchi Pillayar Temple and after conducting inspection in other temples, a report would be submitted to the Chief Minister after which a global tender would be called for the purpose,” the Minister said.





Stating that as many as 1,200 petitions on various issues have been received by the HR&CE Department so far, the Minister said that a special team would be formed to resolve the grievances.





He also said that the training centres would be renovated soon and aspirants from all caste would be allowed for archakars training. The Minister added that the temples would soon be opened for the devotees.