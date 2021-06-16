HC refuses to stay cancellation of 12th standard exams

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom a plea in this regard came up refused to grant any kind of stay on the impugned order as sought for by the petitioner’s counsel and merely posted the plea to June 23 for further hearing.





The petitioner Ramkumar Adityan while seeking to withdraw the cancellation of 12th standard exams sought to conduct two months refresher classes for such students and conduct final examinations. The plea also sought to give opportunity to those who want to write the examination and announce the results well ahead of admissions to all the UG Degree courses in the Central and State Educational Institutions.





It also pointed out that since the final results of Class 12 students are decided only by the student’s ability and hard work, merely considering previous exams and awarding marks for attendance is unfair and against natural justice. The impugned order is against the spirit of the prevailing education system and such cancellation of board exams is bound to create a lot of confusion among the students and parents especially with it being a career career-defining exam and their very future depending on it, the plea said.





The State had also failed to consult the UGC, AICTE and Nursing Council, which insist on a valid examination process to get admission to first semester degree courses. Moreover, admissions to foreign universities would also pose a problem for students who have obtained marks without writing an exam, were some of the grounds raised by the petitioner in support of his plea.