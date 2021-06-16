Sexual misconduct case: Shiva Shankar Baba arrested near Delhi

Chennai :

Self-styled godman and founder of Sushil Hari International School, Shiva Shankar 'Baba' is nabbed by the cops near Delhi.





Shiva Shankar was accused of sexual misconduct against his school's students following the students opening up about their harrowing experiences with him. The CB-CID had booked him under three sections.





The cops reached the Dehradun hospital, where Shiva Shankar was admitted, on Wednesday morning only to discover him missing.



