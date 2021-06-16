Sasikala assures cadres of her return to AIADMK soon

Chennai :

The AIADMK leadership had on Monday expelled 17 party leaders, including the former minister and Member of Parliament for having communicated with Sasikala.





Sasikala, who was the close associate of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa had in a series of phone calls to AIADMK cadres made promises to return to the party fold, which has been categorically denied by the party leadership.





Former Minister and AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugham had openly stated that Sasikala does not have any role in the party and that she was only an "aide" of Jayalalithaa. This had infuriated the supporters of Sasikala and Shanmugham had to file a complaint with the police that he was getting more than 500 threat calls a day, including death threats.





AIADMK spokesman Puzhagendhi, former Minister Anandan and former Member of Parliament, Chinnaswamy was among the 17 party functionaries, who were expelled by the party on Monday following their communication with Sasikala.





The audio clippings which are being circulated extensively were in response to the expulsion of these senior party leaders.





Sasikala has in the latest audio clippings told the cadres that she was willing to allow O. Panneerselvam to continue as Chief Minister when he went against her and commenced a "Dharmayudh" at the memorial of Jayalalithaa.





The former interim general secretary also told cadres that then she made K. Palaniswami the CM, and then both the leaders "backstabbed" her. Sasikala said "my back is full of stab wounds and there is no empty space".





The former leader of AIADMK also said that she and AIADMK are inseparable and that she would continue to fight for the party till her last breath.





Sasikala said that she cannot be a mute spectator if the party is being disintegrated and added that she would strive to work for the party cadres and functionaries.





Sasikala in a phone call to a cadre was heard saying: "After the lockdown is lifted I will start new innings with AIADMK and will build back the party nourished by Amma (Jayalalithaa) and will strive to bring Amma's rule back to the state.





"I want the AIADMK to remain a strong force in the next century also and that I will do with the support of the cadres."