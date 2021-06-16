Shiva Shankar Baba on the loose, may have fled Nepal: Police

Chennai :

Shiva Shankar was accused of sexual misconduct against his school's students following the students opening up about their harrowing experiences with him. The CB-CID had booked him under three sections.





The cops reached the Dehradun hospital, where Shiva Shankar was admitted, on Wednesday morning only to discover him missing. Meanwhile, two more teachers Deepa and Bharati were arrested under POCSO act.





Since there is a lookout notice on Shiva Shankar he wouldn't avail, flights risking getting caught in the airport, the police say, whereas he could've fled to Nepal on road with lesser strictures and aegis of his followers there.





The police have begun investigating this angle.