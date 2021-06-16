Kin of health, FL workers struggle to get solatium

Chennai :

“The first RT-PCR report when patient tests positive is enough to state that it is a death linked to COVID. When the Centre is giving out the solatium and COVID relief amount considering this, the State is basing it on the latest report. We suggest that CT scan report and first RT-PCR report be considered, “ said Dr S Perumal Pillai, president, Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors.





The kin of doctors and healthcare workers say that their requests for solatium or COVID relief were being registered under other causes. “The process is complicated. We need more clarity and transparency from the State Health Department, “ said the kin of a nurse who died due to COVID last year.





However, Health Department officials said this is the recommended procedure as per ICMR guidelines. Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that the regulations being set up for COVID deaths’ registration by ICMR were being followed. After concerns on death registrations due to multiple tests were raised, he said that the issue would be brought to the Centre’s notice. He clarified that children, whose parents had tested positive but died after testing negative, will also be considered for the Rs 5 lakh monetary aid and education support scheme.