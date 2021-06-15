Vaiko urges TN govt to revoke ban on comorbid workers aged above 55 yrs

Chennai :

MDMK leader Vaiko has urged the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its ban on comorbid workers aged above 55 years from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.





Vaiko said in a statement that the government's order excluding comorbid workers from the MGNREGA scheme is totally uncalled for and has to be immediately revoked.





He further said that the order banning workers aged above 55 years with comorbidities was issued by the then Commissioner for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, KS Palanisamy on April 20 when Covid -19 cases were on the rise.





The MDMK leader said that the scheme was the only solace for a large number of rural folk which includes destitute, widows, and elderly citizens who were struggling for day-to-day living.





He added that banning comorbid workers from the MGNREGA scheme would lead to a situation wherein the starvation deaths would outnumber the Covid fatalities.





The lawmaker said that government should revoke the order so that all old aged people come benefit from the scheme.





The MDMK chief said that with the number of Covid-19 cases on the decline, it is high time that the order is revoked and include people above 55 years of age with comorbidities.





He also called upon the health department to expedite the vaccination drive for MGNREGA scheme with immediate effect.