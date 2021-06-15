Case against Siva Sankar Baba: CBCID team off to Dehradun

Chennai :

A team of investigators headed by a DSP from Tamil Nadu CBCID has gone to Dehradun in Uttarakhand hoping to apprehend Siva Sankar Baba, founder of Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam, in connection with the POCSO case slapped on him.





Mamallapuram all-women police station registered a case against Siva Sankar Baba on Saturday and the next day the case was transferred to CBCID.





He is facing sexual abuse complaints from a few alumni of the school.





The complainants allege that Shiva Shankar Baba had sexually harassed them and claimed that the incidents happened a few years back when they were studying in the educational institution.





It may be noted that sexual harassment complaints started pouring in against many after the Chennai police arrested Rajagopalan, 59, teacher of PSBB school in KK Nagar on charges of sexually harassing girl students. Another teacher named Anand from Maharishi Vidya Mandir was also arrested on sexual harassment charges.





An athletic trainer and GST officer named Nagarajan was another suspect arrested on sexual harassment complaints from female athletes.





The police is also probing another complaint of sexual harassment by 19-year-old woman against a gym trainer in Tambaram.





CB CID is already probing a case of Karate teacher, Kebiraj arrested for sexual harassment of his student.