Class 11 admissions resume at good pace in govt schools

Chennai :

With the second wave of COVID gradually reducing, the School Education Department had decided to resume the admission process. Last year, during the first wave, government and government-aided schools got an additional four lakh new admissions as many parents incurred financial loss due to lockdown and had enrolled their wards in State-run schools.





As expected, this year, too, many parents evinced interest to put their children in government schools across the State. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who had inspected the admission process at a government school in Ashok Nagar in the city, said that school admissions have resumed in 27 districts especially in the government schools.





He said that admissions will also start in the remaining districts, which have more caseload, once the infection rate decreases. “The admission process will go for at least one week and once the enrollment is over, free textbooks will be distributed to the children,” he added.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said that on day one, most of the schools have filled their respective seat quota. Ilamaran also pointed that many parents, who wanted to enrol their children in government schools, have complained that they could not get transfer certificates (TCs) from private schools and demanded an investigation into it. While private schools have already started their admission process long back online, only a few seats remain.