HC asks State to consider ban on captive elephants

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy while disposing of a plea relating to sanction of funds for feeding stray animals during the lockdown said, “Whatever measures that are taken there should be a humane and ethical treatment, including food, in the event the pandemic goes up further and lockdown is declared.





“The humane treatment should include putting down such animals which are in distress, vaccinating them or neutering them if they pose a threat as a result of an increase in numbers,” the bench added. Accounting for the submission of counsel A Yogeshwaran, part of the court-appointed committee, that little information was available about captive elephants whether be it with temples or individual owners during the lockdown, Chief Justice Banerjee recalled another plea wherein the court had sought the State’s view on ensuring that the elephants are no longer in captivity.





The Chief Justice sought the State to consider imposing a complete prohibition on elephants being held captive or used as beasts of burden. The bench also directed the district level welfare committees for captive elephants to look into the well-being of such elephants and file a report to the Animal Husbandry Department for appropriate measures based on the report.





The bench also lauded the action of the Animal Husbandry Department and the court-appointed committee as “appropriate” in dealing with the strays during the lockdown. The court, expressing hope that animal lovers will keep an eye on the ethical treatment of strayS, also held that any excess funds obtained for animal feed should be dealt with exclusively for the well-being of the stray animals in the State. The court also thanked the generous donation of the Governor and the government in this regard at its request.