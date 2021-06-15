Vaccine seekers flout norms, jostle for tokens

Coimbatore :

The mad rush at Kumarasamipatti Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) led to a nearly stamped situation as a few were pushed down by the crowd, who were desperate to grab the token. As the crowd went out of control, the UPHC authorities sought the help of Asthampatti police to regulate and bring the situation under control. Despite the health department issuing warnings against crowded gatherings to prevent the spread of the infection, the people, who arrived in large numbers blatantly, violated the social distancing norms. Many were upset as many couldn’t get vaccinated due to the shortage. On knowing the situation, the Salem District Collector S Karmegam and Corporation Commissioner T Christuraj rushed to the UPHC and requested the people to stand in a queue and brought the situation under control.