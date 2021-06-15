TN reports 12,772 new cases, 254 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore had the most number of cases with 1,728, followed by its western region neighbour Erode that had 1,295. Chennai reported 828 new cases on Monday.





Tamil Nadu notified 254 deaths, including 57 who did not have any comorbidities, taking the total toll so far to 29,801. The highest number, 33 deaths, were reported in Chengalpattu, followed by Chennai that added 28 deaths and Coimbatore that had 27.





At 25,561, the number of recoveries across the State was more than double as that of new cases. As on Monday, 21,99,808 persons have recovered from the infection. There now are 1,36,884 active cases in TN; the highest at Coimbatore that has 16,655 active cases.







