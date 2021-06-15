HC flays HR and CE for helping corrupt official escape

Chennai :

Allowing a plea moved by the said Executive Officer R Muthuswamy challenging his suspension, Justice R Vaidyanathan, said, “The petitioner in this case is said to have misappropriated several crores of temple properties. But it’s clear that such misappropriation is impossible in the absence of helping aid extended by his Superior Officers, who may be hand in glove with the petitioner for looting the temple properties.”





Holding that this Court is unable to digest the manner in which the authorities performed their official duties in this case and it is not known as to why they waited till the eleventh hour to pass an order, the court observed, “From their attitude, it can be easily inferred that they want to make the petitioner escape from the clutches of law by throwing sand on everyone’s eye in the garb of passing some order, knowing full well that such an order will not stand in the eye of law and will easily be interfered with by this Court.”





“According to mythology, God has created this world and dictated a man’s destiny. Maybe, at the time of creation, God would have forgotten to remember that people will start looting His own temple properties in Kaliyuga, which, according to me, has become advantageous to the petitioner and his superior officers,” Justice Vaidyanathan noted.





He also said, “As far as litigants are concerned, this Court is a Temple of justice, but, unfortunately, this Court is not in a position to render justice to the Temple, on account of the flaws committed by the HR & CE and this Court, with a heavy heart, is inclined to allow this Writ Petition, filed by a miscreant.”





The petitioner attempted to wriggle out of the suspension on the basis that the department had failed to take a decision on his application for VRS within the stipulated three months and hence he shall be deemed to have been retired voluntary from service at the end of period of notice as per the available rules in this regard and his retirement benefits be given to him.