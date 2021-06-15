Check dams planned in Kollidam: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

After inspecting the execution of Ramanathapuram Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Nehru said, “We are studying the factors that are hindering the distribution. We have also established a monitoring team led by the TWAD MD and Tamil Nadu Jal Jeevan Mission Project Director Maheswaran, who will conduct a detailed study.”





Meanwhile, Nehru said that the people from Tiruchy raised concerns over dipping groundwater level. In order to maintain the groundwater level, we have proposed to construct check dams across the Kollidam and a detailed discussion would be held with the Chief Minister, the Minister added.