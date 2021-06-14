Autorickshaw union files petition to cancel e-registration, seeks Rs 7,500 relief

Chennai :

In the petition, the union-working president Balasubramaniam and general secretary M Shivaji said after the new government assumed office it had taken various measures to ease the difficulties faced by the public owing Covid-19 second wave but at the same time, auto rickshaw workers are losing their livelihoods and facing a crisis.





"We welcome and extend support for the Chief Minister allowing resumption of auto rickshaw operation with two passengers. At the same time, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that the announcement of mandatory e-registration for passengers to travel in auto has posed a serious crisis not only to auto workers but also to the general public who travel by auto to shops or government offices. The e-registration system has caused a lot of inconveniences. So we urge the Chief Minister to take action to announce that they can travel in auto without e-registration," they demanded.





To protect the livelihoods of auto rickshaw workers who have completely lost their livelihoods, they urged the government to release the money in the Transport Workers' Welfare Fund and provide a relief of Rs. 7,500 each to all the auto drivers with valid driving licenses. "We would also like to request the government to extend the fitness certificate renewal period for all vehicles and the period for renewal of driving license in all Regional Transport Office till December 2021 and the EMI payment period till December 31, 2021," the union demanded.