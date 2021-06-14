TN speaker withdraws plea seeking DVAC probe against former AIADMK Minister Velumani

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday withdrew the petitions filed by him last year, in his capacity as a former MLA, accusing the then Local administration Minister SP Velumani of large scale corruption in replacing old street lights with LED lights in Village Panchayats across the State.





Appavu in his pleas had alleged that LED lights priced at Rs.450 each in the open market were purchased at an exorbitant cost of Rs,3,737 each and lights worth Rs 1,550 each were bought for Rs.14,919 each leading to Rs.500 Crore scam in replacing 23.72 lakh street lights in village panchayats across the State.





He had also claimed that from 2015 to 2018, a total of Rs 969 Crore had been allotted for this purpose in three phases, out of which Rs. 400 crore was apportioned from the funds received from the 14th Finance Commission and Rs.200 Crore from the Capital Grant Fund intended for rural local bodies.





In addition to this, Rs.69.32 Crore was appropriated from the district and panchayat union funds, the pleas presently withdrawn had said.