Special task force to bring down cases in 11 districts, says Health Minister

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the COVID-19 Hospital in Guindy on Monday. As the availability of oxygen beds and ICU beds at government hospitals is increasing day by day as the cases are decreasing, he said.





"There are more than 54,000 COVID-19 beds available all over Tamil Nadu. The active cases of COVID-19 in the state have come close to one lakh, which was about 3 lakh a month ago. Three districts have less than 100 daily cases of COVID-19, while Chennai has less than 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19," said health minister Ma Subramanian.





A special COVID-19 task force is being formed as per the instructions of the Chief Minister M K Stalin in the 11 districts of Tamil Nadu that are still witnessing an increase in the cases of COVID-19, added Subramanian. He added that districts such as Coimbatore, Erode and others are seeing a slight decline from 3,000 daily cases to about 1,500 and numbers are expected to decline further.





Health Minister along with health Secretary J Radhakrishnan from the state health department will be visiting Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday for the inspection of COVID-19 hospitals and healthcare services.





"A total of 1,493 people have been affected by Mucormycosis in the State so far, while 57 people have recovered from the same and have been discharged," he said. The task force formed for overseeing Mucormycosis treatment in Tamil Nadu will submit a report in the next few days on available treatment, recommended drugs and other guidelines. The private hospitals will also have to abide by the guidelines, he added.





Regarding the Integrated Vaccine Complex, he said that Chief Minister M K Stalin is likely to go to Delhi to talk to the central ministers on the same. Health Minister said that the committee of officials has been formed to suggest the exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET and a report will be submitted by the committee to the Chief Minister for further decision.