Relaxations will be withdrawn if rules are violated: CM Stalin

Chennai :

Thanking people for complying with the lockdown restrictions, which made relaxations possible, Stalin, in a five-minute awareness video posted on the first day of enforcement of additional relaxations, said, “Offering relaxations is not important. People must strictly follow the guidelines issued for relaxation. Tasmac liquor shops have been opened despite a lot of criticism.”





“Spurious and illicit liquor should not get a hold on Tamil Nadu. Tasmac shops will function in full compliance with restrictions. I would like caution that the relaxations will be withdrawn any moment if the Covid restrictions are violated,” the Chief Minister added.





Asking violators to be mindful that they are not harming themselves, but the country, he said, “I wish the people of Tamil Nadu reform themselves as those behaving in a disciplined manner even without police supervision. I am confident that the state people would fulfill my wish. You should act in a way that a complete lockdown could be lifted.”





Adding that cooperation of the people was essential to resume public transport and reopen schools and colleges, he said the people of Tamil Nadu have the capacity to prevent disease spread.





Stating that Covid situation has come under control in a fortnight in the state because of the multi-pronged effort of Tamil Nadu government and people’s complete compliance with lockdown restrictions, Stalin referred to public requests for extending the lockdown by a week and said, that one needs no better example for the govt and people thinking alike and govt executing the will of the people than this.





“No matter how many restrictions the govt imposes, only if the people follow it fully will a total victory against the pandemic be possible. People should continue to be cautious. I only said Covid has come under control, I never said it has been put an end to. People should support the actions taken by the govt. Government has understood the distress of the people and hence some relaxations were announced in districts where covid caseload was on the decline,” he added.





Advising traders to follow the Covid protocols while doing business, the CM said the people have the duty to cooperate with the govt and they should not roam around just because relaxations were announced. They should impose restrictions on themselves. Self-control is the best defense against the spread of the pandemic, he added.