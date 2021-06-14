WATCH: Chennaiites wait in serpentine queues as Tasmac outlets reopen

Chennai :

Serpentine queues were seen outside Tasmac outlets again on Monday as liquor shops in Tamil Nadu opened up after a month.





The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), liquor outlets were opened in 27 districts after the State government had announced further relaxations in the lockdown.





Accordingly, the liquor shops will now stay open from 10 am to 5 pm and have to follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Tasmac salesmen were strictly instructed that liquor should not be sold to customers do not wear facemasks.





Police personnel was deployed in several liquor shops to regulate the crowd. Sanitizers were supplied to the consumers at the liquor outlets.





The revenue from the sale of liquor on Monday are expected to cross Rs 200 crore, a senior Tasmac official said.