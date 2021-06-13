TN logs 14,016 new cases, 267 deaths

Chennai :

The State recorded 267 deaths on Sunday, including 80 in private hospitals and 187 in government facilities, taking the total toll to 29,547.





Chennai reported the highest number of deaths at 27, followed by 19 in Coimbatore and 18 in Ranipet. Meanwhile, Sivaganga and Ariyalur reported zero deaths on Sunday.





Coimbatore reported 1,895, followed by Erode with 1,323. Chennai reported 935 cases, Salem 855, Thanjavur 615, Chengalpattu 563 and other districts continued to record less than 500 COVID cases.





A total of 25,895 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 21,74,247. As many as 1, 77,295 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.