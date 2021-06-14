Wear mask if you want service at Tasmac outlets, says Senthil Balaji

Chennai :

The State government has given its nod for Tasmac shops to operate from 10 am to 5 pm in 27 districts, where COVID caseload has declined.





“Police will be deployed in shops to ensure that people follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Also, the staff will carry out routine disinfection,” he said in response to a query that opening liquor shops may lead to the spread of the infection.





The Minister defended the government’s move to open Tasmac shops amidst criticism from BJP leaders, who sought to remind the DMK of its protest demanding closure of shops during the first wave.





“During the previous government, the Tasmac shops were kept open even when the cases were at its peak, unlike now. If cases hadn’t come down, then Chief Minister MK Stalin wouldn’t have ordered the shops to open. Hence, the shops are kept closed in 11 districts, where infections are high,” he said.





Taking a dig at the BJP, Senthil Balaji said the Tasmac shops weren’t closed by the BJP government for a single day in Karnataka, even when the cases peaked to 50,000 a day during the second wave.





“If the BJP is really concerned, then it should organise protests against rising fuel prices. But the State BJP unit does not think about it and they have been organising such protests for political reasons and to show their presence in the State,” he said.





The Minister said intensified efforts would be taken to prevent smuggling of liquor from 27 districts into the restricted districts.