Foreign national detained in Thoothukudi

Madurai :

The detainee has been identified as Jonahtan Thorn (47), native of Littlehampton, England. The ‘Q’ Branch police arrested him on a charge of violating the Passports Act, after he attempted to illegally travel across sea to Sri Lanka.





The arrest was made at a coastal area near Thalamuthunagar in Thoothukudi, sources said. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, when contacted, said the illegal alien was the wanted criminal in drug possession and trafficking cases and the District Police extended cooperation to the investigation team, which after producing before Rajakumaresan, Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate on Friday night asked for a vehicle to detain him at Puzhal prison, Chennai.





Investigations revealed that the detainee was in possession of a passport obtained from England and currencies of India and Sri Lanka.





He’s also an Overseas Citizen of India card holder. Earlier, he travelled on flight from Goa to Bengaluru, from thereon by road to Thoothukudi on May 9 by a taxi. Acting on a tip off, the ‘Q’ Branch police combed a luxury hotel in Thoothukudi, where a laptop was found. However, it’s said that the detainee was not cooperating with the investigation agency. He had an extensive criminal record consisting primarily of drug related charges.





In June 2018, Jonathan was apprehended by sleuths attached to DRI in connection with massive seizures of ketamine weighing about 226 kilos in Mumbai and Goa.