TN BJP says state govt should not under report Covid deaths

Chennai :

In a statement issued here Murugan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not under report Covid-19 deaths so as to avoid a bad name for his government.

Murugan said the state government is registering deaths of Covid-19 patients with co-morbidities as death due to co-morbidities.

The death certificates are also issued like that, Murugan said.

In another statement, BJP's Tamil Nadu Vice President V.P. Duraisamy wondered whether the DMK government is ready to come out with a white paper on the number of Covid-19 vaccines it had asked for, how much has been used without being wasted.