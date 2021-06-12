CM Stalin opens Mettur dam gates, 3,000 cusecs of water released for irrigation

Chennai :

This is only the 18th time since the dams construction that the dam has been opened in scheduled June 12 for irrigation.





About 5.21 lakh acres of cultivable land in Delta districts would be irrigated by the water released from Stanley Reservoir. Speaking after the opening the sluice gates of the dam, Stalin said, "The government is keen on increasing the net cultivable area every year in the state."





Asked about his trip to the national capital, the Chief Minister said, “We have sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17. They have tentatively agreed. It’s is yet to be confirmed.”