NIA files chargesheet against 3 Maoist operatives in TN over FB post

Chennai :

The case was initially registered in September 2020 at Tallakulam police station in Madurai, relating to uploading of objectionable content on Facebook account “Thozhar Vivek” denigrating celebration of Independence Day as a sham. The NIA had re-registered the case in March this year and had taken over the investigation.





In a press release, the agency said that investigation and scrutiny of posts uploaded on social media accounts of accused persons have revealed their support and active role in propagating cause and ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations. It has also been revealed that the accused had been knowingly possessing documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes, photographs, etc. which were published by CPI (Maoist) with the intention of supporting the proscribed terrorist organization and were propagating its violent extremist ideology. The chargesheet was filed on Friday .