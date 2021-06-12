Foresters plan to shift injured wild tusker to Theppakadu for treatment

Coimbatore :

The tusker, aged around 30 years, is suffering from a deep wound on its rear caused presumably in an attack by another elephant. This elephant has been under treatment on and off by the Forest Department over the last two years.





“However, the injury refuses to heal as the elephant frequently strains the wounded area by rubbing against trees and hard surfaces. The injury has now aggravated despite treatment a few months ago. So, it has been decided to capture the elephant for treatment in the camp site under regular monitoring by experts,” said G Ramakrishnan, Gudalur Forest Range Officer.





Works are on to build a ‘kraal’ in the camp to lodge the elephant after being captured by tranquilisation. A few days ago, a veterinary team involving A Sugumar from Coimbatore and K Rajeshkumar from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) looked into the possibility of treating the animal after tranquilisation.





However, their efforts couldn’t fructify as the animal didn’t allow the Forest Department staff to get near and turned aggressive. So far, the animal has been administered with tablets kept inside its preferred fruits like watermelon and jackfruit. A team from Forest Department has been deputed to keep track of the animal. “The animal will be captured in a few more days, once the kraal is ready and when it comes around a suitable terrain. The elephant is in a healthy condition and there are no other concerns,” added the official.