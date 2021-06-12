CM inspects desilt works in Delta, writes to Centre for Cauvery water

Thiruchirapalli :

Meanwhile the CM also wrote a DO letter to Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to ensure that Tamil Nadu gets the assured quantum of Cauvery water. “As per Supreme Court judgment, we (Tamil Nadu) are to receive 9.19 TMC of water in June and 31.24 TMC in July. I request you to take necessary steps to advise Cauvery Water Management Authority to ensure the realisation of water as per the monthly schedule,” he said.





The Chief Minister began his tour from Thanjavur district, where he inspected the ongoing renovation works at Kallanai, Kallanai canal, Kollidam, Vennaru and Cauvery, which were being undertaken at a cost of Rs 122 crore funded by the NABARD. He along with state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena visited a photo exhibition of the ongoing works.





Later, the Chief Minister inspected the desilt works at Muthalai Vadikal at Vallam and Vennaru near Palli Agraharam and inquired about the status of the jobs. After this, he proceeded to Tiruchy and inspected the desilt works at Kodingal canal at Kulumani Kodiyalam panchayat and the Pulivalam canal, which would recharge the Uyyankondan river that branches from the Cauvery.





Earlier in Thanjavur, the Chief Minister received petitions from the public, who were waiting along the Tirukattupalli-Bhuthalur Main Road. He also handed over a fund of Rs 4.10 lakh to as many as 43 children, who lost their parents to COVID-19, to Thanjavur Collector M Govinda Rao to distribute the fund to the beneficiaries through the Child Welfare Committee.