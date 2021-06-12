Soon, get your driving licence without test at RTOs

Chennai :

According to the notification, driver training centres that offer high-quality driving courses would be equipped with simulators and a dedicated test track to provide training to candidates. Besides, the centres would also offer remedial and refresher courses as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the notification added.





A statement announcing the notification of rules that are mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centres said these rules would come into effect from July 1. “This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres,” the statement said.





The candidates who successfully pass the test at these centres would be exempted from driving test requirement at the time of applying for a licence, which is currently being done at the respective RTOs.





“This will help the drivers in getting the driving licence after completing training from such accredited driving training centres,” the statement added.





These centres would also be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training, the Ministry said, adding that shortage of skilled drivers was one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occurred due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.





Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, empowers the Central government to make rules regarding the accreditation of driver training centres.