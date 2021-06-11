TN records 15,759 new cases, 378 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 COVID cases on Friday, indicating a continued trend of decline. The total number of cases was at 23,24,597.

Chennai : The number of cases in Chennai is dropping and is likely to go below 1,000 cases in the coming days. As many as 1,094 cases were reported in Chennai on Friday, while Coimbatore, 2,056; and Erode, 1,365. As many as 378 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 80 who did not have any comorbidities. The total death toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 28,906. A total of 29,243 more people were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 21,20,889.