Will Tamil Nadu students have to write NEET

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed members for Justice AK Rajan (retired) led high-level panel to study the impact of NEET on socially backward students in the state.





1. The panel chaired by retired judge AK Rajan would study if socially backward students of the state were affected by NEET, and if they were affected, it would recommend alternative medical admission methods for NEET.





2. The nine-member committee has also been advised to recommend the probabilities and legalities involved in implementing the alternative admission methods to the state government.





3. The committee has been given a month to review the statistics and make necessary recommendations to protect the interest of backward students in the state.





4. Tamil Nadu government would take further action after studying the recommendations of the committee.





5. The committee is seen as the first step ahead in the ruling DMK fulfilling its poll promise of scrapping NEET, which was one of the major talking points during the Assembly election campaign.