OPS urges PM Modi to exempt TN from NEET

In a letter to the PMO, he urged the Centre to allow TN to make admission in various courses based on higher secondary exam marks. The AIADMK leader said that due to the pandemic, state has set up a committee for issuing marks and this should be the criteria for admission to the colleges in Tamilnadu.





“As per the index released by the Centre the standard of education in Tamil Nadu is extremely good and I am of the view that there is no need to test the ability of students by conducting entrance examination for admissions to all professional and other courses, including the medical courses,” the statement added.





Stop idea to shift Omandurar hops





In another statement to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Panneerselvam sought his intervention over the reports making rounds that the Government Omandurar Multi speciality Hospital will be shifted to the King Institute premises in Guindy. There are reports stating that the multi-speciality hospital will be converted back into new Assembly secretariat with a provision for upper house comprising MLCs (Member of Legislative Council). The Omandurar hospital is an established building with a medical college operating and the CM should intervene and stop the idea of shifting the Government Omandurar Hospital, OPS urged in his statement.