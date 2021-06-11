Fri, Jun 11, 2021

OPS urges PM Modi to exempt TN from NEET

Published: Jun 11,202103:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from the common entrance examinations, including the NEET for the current year.

Chennai:
In  a letter to  the PMO,  he  urged  the  Centre  to  allow  TN  to make admission in various courses  based  on  higher  secondary  exam  marks.  The  AIADMK leader said that due to the pandemic, state has set up a  committee  for  issuing  marks  and  this  should  be  the  criteria  for  admission  to  the  colleges in Tamilnadu.

“As  per  the  index  released  by the Centre the standard of education  in  Tamil  Nadu  is  extremely  good  and  I  am  of  the view that there is no need to  test  the  ability  of  students  by conducting entrance examination  for  admissions  to  all  professional  and  other  courses,    including    the    medical    courses,”       the       statement       added.

Stop idea to shift Omandurar hops

In another   statement   to   Chief   Minister   MK   Stalin,   Panneerselvam sought his intervention   over   the   reports   making  rounds  that  the  Government     Omandurar     Multi speciality  Hospital  will  be  shifted  to  the  King  Institute  premises in Guindy. There  are  reports  stating  that  the  multi-speciality  hospital  will  be  converted  back  into  new  Assembly  secretariat  with  a  provision  for  upper  house      comprising      MLCs      (Member       of       Legislative       Council). The Omandurar hospital is an established building with a medical college operating and the  CM  should  intervene  and  stop  the  idea  of  shifting  the  Government          Omandurar Hospital, OPS   urged   in   his   statement.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations