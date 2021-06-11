Kovai youth arrested for abducting 7-year-old boy over financial dispute

Coimbatore :

Inquiries revealed that the boy’s mother had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from him to buy a car a few months ago after befriending him through social media. Police said Saravanakumar had gone to her house in Dharmapuri and broke into an argument demanding to return the money on Wednesday.





When she refused, Saravanakumar abducted her son playing in front of the house. Acting on a complaint, the Dharmapuri police picked up the accused from his house in Coimbatore early on Thursday. The boy was rescued and the car used to kidnap him was also seized. Further inquiries are on.