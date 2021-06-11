Textile showroom in Pattukkottai sealed for doing business clandestinely

Thiruchirapalli :

Officials from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur received information that a textile shop identified as Sahar Textile showroom at the bazaar street was doing business through backdoors from Thursday morning.





Subsequently, a team of officials led by Pattukkottai Inspector Jawahar and Municipality SI Ravichandran rushed to the spot and found that there were around 30 customers in the shop where over 10 employees were seen doing business.





Subsequently, the officials imposed a fine of Rs 200 each on the customers and the employees of the shop. The officials also levied a fine of Rs 5,000 on the shop owner and sealed it.