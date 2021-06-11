Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Deputy LoP to be elected on June 14

Published: Jun 11,202103:09 AM

The Opposition AIADMK will hold its party MLA meeting on June 14 to select Deputy Leader of the Opposition and the party Whip in the Assembly.

Chennai:
The legislators are also likely to discuss about the ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the closed-door meeting, informed AIADMK sources said.“With  the  Assembly  set  to  begin  on  June  21,  the  party  has  just a week to finalise the Deputy  LoP  and  the  Whip,”  the  senior  said  admitting  that  the  meeting  will  have  heated  debates  as  the  factions  led  by  party  coordinator  O  Panneerselvam  and  Leader  of  Opposition  Edappadi  K  Palaniswami  are eyeing for the posts.

“The power struggle is very much  there  and  the  names  of  Coimbatore strongman SP Velumani   has   already   started   making  rounds  for  the  post  of  Deputy  Leader  of  the  Opposition. A section of party old-timers is likely to back party joint coordinator  R  Vaithilingam,”  the senior said. A  press  statement  from  the  party urged all the 66 MLAs to attend  the  meet  without  fail.  “It is strictly meant for AIAD-MKs legislators,” it added.

