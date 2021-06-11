Deputy LoP to be elected on June 14

Chennai :

The legislators are also likely to discuss about the ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the closed-door meeting, informed AIADMK sources said.“With the Assembly set to begin on June 21, the party has just a week to finalise the Deputy LoP and the Whip,” the senior said admitting that the meeting will have heated debates as the factions led by party coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami are eyeing for the posts.





“The power struggle is very much there and the names of Coimbatore strongman SP Velumani has already started making rounds for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition. A section of party old-timers is likely to back party joint coordinator R Vaithilingam,” the senior said. A press statement from the party urged all the 66 MLAs to attend the meet without fail. “It is strictly meant for AIAD-MKs legislators,” it added.