Green cover in Kovai up by over 1K ha

Published: Jun 11,202103:08 AM

The Coimbatore district’s forest area has expanded by 1,049.74 hectares as ‘poramboke’ land (waste land) owned by the revenue department in Mettupalayam and Pollachi taluks have been declared as reserve by District Collector S Nagarajan.

Coimbatore:
“The  district,  which  has  a  total  forest  area  of  1,22,215.13  ha  has  now     risen     significantly     to     1,23,264.87   ha.   They   were   declared as reserve under 26 of the Tamil  Nadu  Forest  Act,  1882,”  said  D  Venkatesh  District  For-est Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division.

This  reserve  land,  which  was  earlier  under  the  control  of  the  revenue  and  forest  departments,  has  been  spread  over  across  the  district  in  areas  such  as  Kem-maramplayam,  Karamadai,  Tholampalayam   and   Marathur   in   Mettupalayam   taluk,   Odayakulam  in  Anaimalai  taluk,  Zamin  Uthukuli  and  Pollachi  town  in  Pollachi taluk.

Of  them,  Kattanjimalai  (hillock)  at  Marathur  in  Mettupalayam   is   the   largest   and   is   spread over an area of 817 ha. It was  so  far  earmarked  as  ‘poramboke’ land.Forest  Minister  K  Ramachandran, who was appreciative of the combined efforts of the Forest Department  and  the  Collector,  said  that the district has proved to be a  frontrunner  for  other  districts  to  follow  suit  in  increasing  the  forest cover.

Following an increase in forest area, the Forest Department is all set to carry out regular patrolling in   the   added   areas   to   prevent   wildlife offences.“This  land  will  be  utilised  to  increase the green cover and protect  wildlife.  At  Kattanji  hillock,  there   were   even   instances   of   poaching of wild boars and some arrests.  Henceforth,  vigil  will  be  stepped  up  in  these  areas,”  the  DFO said.

