New Mukkombu regulator to be ready by August

Thiruchirapalli :

The construction of a new regulator was started around 100 metres away from the collapsed structure on the Kollidam bed in June 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 387.60 crore.





The L&T, which has been executing the project for the PWD, had completed below the ground level works in March 2020 and targeted to finish the entire project by May this year, but it got delayed due to various factors.Officials said that there were a series of practical difficulties and the lockdown due to COVID-19, had hindered the ongoing works due to manpower shortage even as officials and residents were anxious about the completion of the works since the government scheduled the opening of the Mettur Dam for Delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12.





Officials said that the construction of the new regulator was almost over and the finishing works were being carried out at present. “We have completed more than 90 percent and the approach road works were yet to start due to reasons like land acquisition.





It would be completed within a month,” Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) Jayaraman told DT Next.He said that the entire construction of the structure would be completed by July and would be handed over to the government by August.





Jayaraman also said that the release of water from Mettur would not disturb the ongoing works as the entire flow would be diverted into the Cauvery.