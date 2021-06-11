Fri, Jun 11, 2021

New Mukkombu regulator to be ready by August

Published: Jun 11,202102:37 AM

With only the final phase of work left now, the new regulator replacing with the collapsed structure at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) in Tiruchy is expected to be ready by August this year, said PWD officials, who assured that the water release from Mettur, would not disturb the ongoing works.

The  construction  of  a  new  regulator  was  started  around  100  metres  away  from  the  collapsed  structure  on  the  Kollidam  bed  in  June  2019  at  an  estimated cost of Rs 387.60 crore.

The L&T, which has been  executing  the  project  for  the  PWD,  had  completed below the ground level works in March 2020 and  targeted  to  finish  the  entire  project  by  May  this year, but it got delayed due to various factors.Officials said that there were a series of practical difficulties  and  the  lockdown  due  to  COVID-19,  had  hindered the ongoing works due to manpower shortage  even  as  officials  and  residents  were  anxious  about the completion of the works since the government  scheduled  the  opening  of  the  Mettur  Dam  for  Delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12.

Officials  said  that  the  construction  of  the  new  regulator was almost over and the finishing works were  being  carried  out  at  present.  “We  have  completed more than 90 percent and the approach road works were yet to start due to reasons like land acquisition.

It would be completed within a month,” Assistant  Executive  Engineer  (PWD)  Jayaraman  told DT Next.He said that the entire construction of the structure  would  be  completed  by  July  and  would  be  handed over to the government by August.

Jayaraman  also  said  that  the  release  of  water  from Mettur would not disturb the ongoing works as   the   entire   flow   would   be   diverted   into   the   Cauvery.

