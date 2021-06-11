Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Panel on NEET impact to table report in a month

Published: Jun 11,202105:00 AM

The government on Thursday appointed members for Justice AK Rajan (retired) led high-level Committee to study the impact of NEET on socially backward students in the state.

Representative image
Chennai:
The committee has been given a month to review the statistics and make necessary recommendations to the government to protect the interest of  backward students in the state.The  committee  chaired  by  retired   judge   AK   Rajan   would   have   as   its   members   Dr   GR   Ravindranath   of   DASE   (Doctors Association  for    Social    Equality),  Dr  Jawahar  Nesan,  principal    secretaries    of    the    state  health  and  school  education departments and secretary of  law  department  and  officer  on  special  duty  for  health  and  family  welfare  and  director  of  medical  education.

Additional  director  of  Medical  Education  Movement   would   be   member   cum   secretary/coordinator   of   the   committee,   which   would   study  if  socially  backward  students  of  the  state  were  affected  by  NEET,  and  if  they  were  affected,  it  would  recommend  alternative    medical    admission    methods for NEET.

The   nine-member   committee  has  also  been  advised  to  recommend   the   probabilities   and  legalities  involved  in  implementing  the  alternative  admission  methods  to  the  state  government. Chief   Minister   MK   Stalin,   who  announced  the  formation  of  the  committee  over  a  week  ago, passed orders on Thursday for appointing the members.

The  committee  is  seen  as  the  first  step  ahead  in  the  ruling  DMK  fulfilling  its  poll  promise  of  scrapping  NEET,  which  was  one  of  the  major  talking  points  during   the   Assembly   election   campaign. An official statement issued   in   this   regard   by   the   state  government  said  that  Tamilnadu   government   would   take  further  action  (on  the  is-sue)  after  studying  the  recommendations of the committee.

