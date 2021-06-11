Fri, Jun 11, 2021

3 cops held for breaking into house during prohibition raid

Published: Jun 11,202102:30 AM

It is an apt case of law enforcers themselves turning lawbreakers. An SI and two constables, who went for a prohibition raid on Wednesday, reportedly stole jewels and cash from the house of hooch distillers in Kurumalai near Anaicut and were arrested following strong pressure from local residents.

Local residents of Kurumalai near Anaicutchecking the cash and jewels returnedby policemen on Wednes
Chennai:
All the three cops have been suspended.Sources said that Ariyur police  station  SI  Anbazhagan  along  with  two  constables,  Ilayaraj   and   Yuvaraj,   and   two   home   guards   carried   out a prohibition raid at Kurumalai near Hosur in Anaicut   panchayat   union.   On   seeing  the  cops,  hooch  dis-tillers   took   to   their   heels.

The   police   team   then   destroyed  some  barrels  of  fermented    wash    and    while    checking     if     there     were     stocks    of    raw    materials,    such  as  sugar,  jaggery  and  tree  by  the  distillers,  they  also   searched   the   nearby   houses.   As   part   of   their   raids,  the  police  team  broke  open  the  locks  and  entered  two houses from where they seized Rs 8 lakh in cash and 10 sovereigns of jewels.

Getting  wind  of  the  raid  and   seizure,   residents   be-sieged the team and demanded  that  the  seized  cash  and  jewels   be   returned   to   the   owners.  As  tension  continued to mount, the police team informed their superiors and as  per  their  advice  cops  re-turned the cash and jewels.Not satisfied with it, residents  followed  the  team  to  Ariyur   police   station   and   besieged  the  station  around  10.30   pm.

They   withdrew   their   agitation   only   after   senior        police        officials        rushed to the spot and promised  action  against  the  policeman. Police  sources  said  that  following  the  siege,  cases  were    registered    against    the SI and 2 constables but not   against   the   2   home   guard  personnel,  as  they  were  taken  only  for  assistance.  Though  action  has  been  initiated  by  the  po-lice, the issue continues to simmer  as  further  action  was awaited.

Meanwhile,   Loganathan,   IG  (Prohibition),  held  meetings  with  top  officials,  including   SP   L   Selvakumar,   and others to track down the distillers. Three special par-ties  have  been  formed  and  drones   have   been   pressed   into  service  to  monitor  the  hilly   terrain   abutting   Vellore town.

