Auto driver dies after consuming sanitiser, 2 others hospitalised

Thiruchirapalli :

Owing to lockdown norms, the Tasmac outlets are closed and the tipplers have been pathetically craving for liquor. While some opt for illegally brewed drinks, a few others prefer the available items to satisfy themselves.





In one such occurrence, a group of three habitual drunkards identified as Kolangi alias Ilangovan (35), an auto driver and a resident from Mela Agraharam near Ariyalur and his friends Mohan (37) and Saravanan (30) from same area on June 7 in desperation consumed sanitiser in the place of liquor.





Soon they developed complications and were rushed to Ariyalur GH. However, on Thursday Ilangovan’s condition became worse and he was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. But, he failed to respond to treatment and succumbed. Mohan and Saravanan are undergoing treatment in Ariyalur and their condition is said to be out of danger. Ariyalur police registered a case and are investigating