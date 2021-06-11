Madurai brothers prove disability not handicap to help by donating to CM fund

Madurai :

Hailing from a poor family and suffering from muscular dystrophy, the brothers managed to save Rs 3,000 and donated it to the CM COVID relief fund. However, small may be the contribution, Melur Revenue Divisional Officer R Ramesh visited them personally after receiving a call from their father to collect the cash from them as they could hardly move.





“I remember, tears of gratitude pouring down while receiving the money from the siblings, who remain driven by the need to help others. Their willingness to help others is entirely altruistic,” the RDO told DT Next.





Honouring their noble desire to help others, the RDO adorned them with shawls and offered books to them. “It’s such a blessing in my lifetime to honour them,” he added.