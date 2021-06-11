Farmers seek expert committee to check pollution in Delta canals

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, coordinator of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations PR Pandian said that Vadavaru, a major water source that originates from Thanjavur, flows around 30 km to Moovarkottai and from there. Vadavaru is the main irrigation source for around 72,000 acres in Thanjavur, Ammapettai, Needamangalam, Mannargudi, Mathukoor and Kottur union in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district.





However, now sewage was being let into this major water source. Garbage was also being dumped into the river. “These activities pollute the river and as a result the contaminated water will flow till the tail-end region which will pose as a threat to the people and agriculture as well. So, the state should immediately clean the river on war footing and ensure clean and garbage free water flow down from Mettur,” Pandian stressed.





This apart, the Cauvery has been polluted by textile units that discharge effluents. “So an expert committee should be formed to check all these irregularities and save the Cauvery and its sub canals,” said Pandian. The farmers have decided to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on June 11 and put forth their grievance.