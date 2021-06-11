Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Farmers seek expert committee to check pollution in Delta canals

Farmers from Delta region on Thursday demand-ed establishment of an expert committee to prevent mixing of sewage into main canals that flow up to the tail-end region.

A section of the polluted Vadavaru in Thanjavur
Thiruchirapalli:
Speaking  to  reporters  in  Thanjavur,  coordinator  of  Tamil  Nadu  All    Farmers    Associations    PR    Pandian  said  that  Vadavaru,  a  major   water   source   that   originates    from    Thanjavur,    flows    around  30  km  to  Moovarkottai  and from there. Vadavaru  is  the  main  irrigation   source   for   around   72,000   acres in Thanjavur, Ammapettai, Needamangalam,     Mannargudi,     Mathukoor  and  Kottur  union  in  Thanjavur   and   Tiruvarur   district.

However, now sewage was being  let  into  this  major  water  source.  Garbage  was  also  being  dumped into the river. “These   activities   pollute   the   river and as a result the contaminated water will flow till the tail-end  region  which  will  pose  as  a  threat  to  the  people  and  agriculture  as  well.  So,  the  state  should  immediately  clean  the  river  on  war footing and ensure clean and garbage   free   water   flow   down   from Mettur,” Pandian stressed.

This  apart,  the  Cauvery  has  been polluted by textile units that discharge effluents. “So an expert committee  should  be  formed  to  check all these irregularities and save  the  Cauvery  and  its  sub  canals,” said Pandian. The  farmers  have  decided  to  meet  Chief  Minister  MK  Stalin,  who is scheduled to visit Thanjavur  and  Tiruvarur  on  June  11  and put forth their grievance.

