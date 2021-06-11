Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Govt’s steps sought to protect paddy farmers’ interests

Published: Jun 11,202101:52 AM

The Madras High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report of farmers losing out on their harvest due to paddy sacks getting drenched in rain.

File photo
Chennai:
Calling  for  the  government’s  response  on  the  steps  proposed to be taken to protect the farmers in such regard, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, said: “The suo motu proceedings have been instituted based on an article claiming that farmers were in distress as paddy sacks get drenched in rain.

”“Some policy or measure must be indicated to take care of the paddy which is harvested and sometimes left to dry in  open  fields,  particularly  in  June,  when  there  is  odd  chance of heavy downpour,” the bench said.

“The  matter  will  appear  in  a  week  hence.  It  is  hoped  that appropriate measures would be taken and put in place  even  before  the  matter  appears  next,  particularly since there is a threat of further rain in the next few  days,”  the  bench  added  while  posting  the  matter for further hearing to June 17.

Advocate   General   R   Shanmugasundaram   who took notice on behalf of the State said the intimation was that the harvested paddy was left to dry and the rains took the farmers unawares.  However,  he  said  a  detailed  report  would be filed during the next hearing.

