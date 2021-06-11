Govt’s steps sought to protect paddy farmers’ interests

Chennai :

Calling for the government’s response on the steps proposed to be taken to protect the farmers in such regard, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, said: “The suo motu proceedings have been instituted based on an article claiming that farmers were in distress as paddy sacks get drenched in rain.





”“Some policy or measure must be indicated to take care of the paddy which is harvested and sometimes left to dry in open fields, particularly in June, when there is odd chance of heavy downpour,” the bench said.





“The matter will appear in a week hence. It is hoped that appropriate measures would be taken and put in place even before the matter appears next, particularly since there is a threat of further rain in the next few days,” the bench added while posting the matter for further hearing to June 17.





Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram who took notice on behalf of the State said the intimation was that the harvested paddy was left to dry and the rains took the farmers unawares. However, he said a detailed report would be filed during the next hearing.