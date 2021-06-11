Fri, Jun 11, 2021

HIGH FATALITY RATE IN TN: Officials suggest extension of lockdown by another week

Published: Jun 11,202103:00 AM

With the lockdown scheduled to end on June 14, Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to extend it by one more week with a few more relaxations, sources said.

The deserted Poonamallee High Road in Chennai (file pic
Chennai:
On Thursday, he held a meeting with senior government officials who reportedly advised him to extend curbs in view of  the high number of deaths that continue to be reported daily despite the dip in fresh cases.

“Though  the  number  of  positive  cases  are  decreasing  as  expected,  the  tally  still  remains    high  when  compared to the first wave and the fatality  rate  is  also  on  the  higher  side.  Hence  officials  recommend-ed  that  the  lockdown  be  extended  by one week till June 21,” a source from the Secretariat said.

The second  wave  of  COVID-19  hit  Tamil  Nadu badly and the daily count of cases  are still highest  in the country.

During  the  last  week  of  lock-down,   state   was   split   into   two   zones in which 27 districts having less  cases  were  grouped  into  one  and 11 districts having high cases grouped into another.

While more relaxations  were  provided  for  27  districts, no relaxations were provided  for  the  11  districts,  which  were  largely  present  in  western  and delta region of the state.

Sources  said  that  the  officials  recommended  Chief  Minister  to  continue with the grouping of districts and to continue restrictions for  the  11  districts  where  cases  are  still  high.  However,  for  the  remaining  27  districts  more  relaxations were recommended.“Relaxations  such  as  opening  private  companies  with  limited  staff,  opening  of  parks  for  morning  walks  and  opening  of  liquor  shops for limited time period per day were some of the suggestions made.

It  is  upto  the  Chief  Minister   to   accept   the   recommendations  and  take  a  decision  on  ex-tending   lockdown,”   a      source   privy to the meeting said.

