TN Class 10 certificate to have only ‘pass’, no marks

Chennai :

The Directorate of School Education, in its recent communique, had announced that Class 11 admissions would be based on annual exam marks of Class 9 if the demand for either science or commerce or vocational stream was beyond the intake capacity.





A senior official from the Directorate of Examination, seeking anonymity, disclosed that as the government allegedly "withdrew" its plan to calculate common marks for Class 10 students, it was decided that the marksheets, which are mandatory for getting admission to the next year, would contain only pass information in the subject column.





"A provision will be made to issue consolidated mark certificates, which will contain only the pass declaration details," he said, adding, "however, the mark sheet will also carry student's other details including the year of pass, school name and other information."





Stating that the sample Class 10 mark sheets will be sent to the government for immediate approval, the official said, "It will be printed soon and distributed in the next two weeks so that students could submit it to their respective schools for new admission purposes.





"Certificates of more than 9.3 lakh students will be printed. Interestingly, Class 10 students who had enrolled in 2019-20 and declared all pass, had marksheets based on quarterly and half-yearly exams. However, in 2020-21, no quarterly or half-yearly exams or revision test were conducted for SSLC students by most schools due to the lockdown.