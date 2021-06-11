Fri, Jun 11, 2021

TN Class 10 certificate to have only ‘pass’, no marks

Published: Jun 11,202104:00 AM

With the Class 10 board exams cancelled, marksheets for this batch are expected to carry only a pass declaration, sources said. Due to the pandemic, the School Education Department cancelled the Class 10 boards for 2020-2021 and promoted students to the 11th standard.

Chennai:
The Directorate of School  Education,   in   its   recent   communique, had announced that Class   11   admissions   would   be   based  on  annual  exam  marks  of  Class  9  if  the  demand  for  either  science or commerce or vocational  stream  was  beyond  the  intake  capacity.

A senior official from the Directorate   of   Examination,   seeking   anonymity,  disclosed  that  as  the  government  allegedly  "withdrew"  its    plan    to    calculate    common    marks for Class 10 students, it was decided    that    the    marksheets,    which  are  mandatory  for  getting  admission to the next year, would contain  only  pass  information  in  the subject column.

"A provision will be made to issue    consolidated    mark    certificates, which will contain only the pass  declaration  details,"  he  said,  adding,  "however,  the  mark sheet  will  also  carry  student's  other  details  including  the  year  of  pass,  school  name  and  other    information."

Stating   that   the   sample   Class 10 mark sheets will be sent to the government for immediate approval, the official said, "It will be printed  soon  and  distributed  in  the  next  two  weeks  so  that  students  could  submit  it  to  their  respective  schools  for  new  admission purposes.

"Certificates   of   more   than   9.3   lakh  students  will  be  printed.  Interestingly, Class 10 students who had  enrolled  in  2019-20  and  declared  all  pass,  had  marksheets  based  on  quarterly  and  half-yearly  exams.  However,  in  2020-21,  no  quarterly  or  half-yearly  exams  or  revision  test  were  conducted  for  SSLC   students   by   most   schools   due to the lockdown.

