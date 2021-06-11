Fresh infections fall to 16,813 in Tamil Nadu, daily death toll at 358

Chennai :

Of these, 135 deaths were at private hospitals while 223 were government facilities. Chennai recorded the highest (45 deaths), followed by Salem with 23, Chengalpattu 22 and Coimbatore 20. On the other hand, Tiruvarur did not notify any death on Thursday.





Meanwhile, all the districts reported reduction in new cases. Coimbatore re-corded 2,236 cases, Erode 1,390 and Chennai had 1,223 cases, while all other districts reported less than 1,000 cases.





The Health Department bulletin added that 32,049 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 20,91,646. In the last 24 hours, 1,81,920 samples were tested for the infection.