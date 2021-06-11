Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Fresh infections fall to 16,813 in Tamil Nadu, daily death toll at 358

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell to 16,813 cases on Thursday, while daily deaths have gone below 400 for the first time in three weeks.On May 21, the State notified 467 deaths, and continued to report more than 400 cases since then. But on Thursday, it went down to 358 deaths and the toll so far has reached 28,528.

Of   these,   135   deaths  were  at  private  hospitals  while  223 were government facilities. Chennai   recorded   the   highest   (45   deaths),   followed   by   Salem   with   23,   Chengalpattu  22  and  Coimbatore  20.  On  the other hand, Tiruvarur did not notify any death on Thursday.

Meanwhile,  all  the  districts  reported  reduction  in  new  cases.  Coimbatore  re-corded 2,236 cases, Erode 1,390 and Chennai  had  1,223  cases,  while  all  other  districts reported less than 1,000 cases.

The Health Department bulletin added that 32,049 persons were discharged after treatment,  taking  the  total  recoveries  to  20,91,646.  In  the  last  24  hours,  1,81,920  samples were tested for the infection.

Conversations